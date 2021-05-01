Canucks place forward Jake Virtanen on leave following 'concerning allegations'

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Jake Virtanen, 24, on leave after "concerning allegations" surfaced against the player on Saturday.

"Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously," the Canucks said in a statement.

"We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed [Virtanen] on leave as we await more information.

No charges have been laid, and Virtanen has not yet responded to any of the allegations.

