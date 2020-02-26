Jake Muzzin breaks hand, further depleting Maple Leafs defence corps
Calle Rosen recalled from AHL while Morgan Rielly, Cody Ceci remain out with injuries
The Toronto Maple Leafs have suffered another blow on defence with the loss of Jake Muzzin to a broken hand.
The Leafs announced Wednesday that Muzzin will be out for about four weeks after suffering the injury during a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
If Muzzin misses four weeks, he'll return with six games left in the regular season.
The Leafs have recalled defenceman Calle Rosen from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies to fill the roster spot. Rosen, back for his second stint in Toronto, was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
Toronto also is missing defencemen Morgan Rielly (foot) and Cody Ceci (ankle).
Muzzin, 31, signed a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of just over $5.6 million US Monday.
WATCH | Leafs earn hard-fought victory in Tampa:
The native of Woodstock, Ont., has six goals and 17 assists in 53 games with the Leafs this season.
The Leafs (34-23-8) are two points ahead of the Florida Panthers (33-24-6), who have a game in hand, in the race for the third in final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.
The two teams square off Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.