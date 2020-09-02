Skip to Main Content
Canadiens bolster goaltending by acquiring Jake Allen from Blues for picks
NHL

Canadiens bolster goaltending by acquiring Jake Allen from Blues for picks

The Montreal Canadiens added experience in goal Wednesday, dealing for 30-year-old Jake Allen of the St. Louis Blues. The Fredericton native sported a 1.95 goals-against average in this year's playoffs after posting a 2.15 mark in 24 regular-season games.

Fredericton native posted 1.89 GAA, .935 save percentage in 5 playoff games

Stephen Whyno · The Associated Press ·
The Blues traded goalie Jake Allen and a 2022 draft pick to the Canadiens on Wednesday for a pair of 2020 selections. The 30-year-old started four of St. Louis' five games in this year's playoffs, posting a 1.89 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images/File)

The St. Louis Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in a move that clears valuable salary cap space to try to keep their Stanley Cup-winning captain.

St. Louis received a third- and a seventh-round pick in this year's NHL draft in exchange for Allen and a 2022 seventh-rounder. Getting Allen's $4.35 million US cap hit off the books is more significant because it increases the chances of re-signing pending free-agent defenceman Alex Pietrangelo.

The 30-year-old Pietrangelo who lifted the Cup in Boston last year after St. Louis won its first title in franchise history was expected to be among the top players available when free agency opens in October. Pietrangelo has said he wants to stay with the Blues.

St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong will likely have to make at least one more trade to fit Pietrangelo under the $81.5 million ceiling, though it's now a more reasonable proposition.

Dealing Allen also makes it clear Jordan Binnington is the Blues' starting goalie of the present and future. After coming out of nowhere in the middle of the 2018-19 season and backstopping them to the Cup, Binnington was only average during the regular season and he struggled in the playoffs.

The Blues turned to Allen for their only two victories of the NHL restart, but coach Craig Berube still turned back to Binnington when facing elimination.

Allen, 30, gets a fresh start as a clear backup to Montreal starter Carey Price. While the Canadiens have wavered year to year on their backup situation, Price playing a league-high 58 games this season was enough to prompt a change.

Allen, who hails from Fredericton, shone in a first-round Stanley Cup playoff series loss to Vancouver, posting a scintillating 1.95 goals-against average and .935 save percentage after 2.15, .927 totals in 24 regular-season games. He has one year left on his contract.

Keith Kincaid, 31, made only five starts behind Price before he was waived last December and the Canadiens promoted 20-year-old prospect Cayden Primeau. Charlie Lindgren, 26, made six starts after appearing in 18 games for Montreal over the previous four seasons.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now