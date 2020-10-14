Canadiens sign goaltender Jake Allen to 2-year extension
The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension. The deal, which kicks in for the 2021-22 campaign, is worth US$2.875 million per season.
Former Blues netminder set to make $2.875M per season
The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension.
The deal, which kicks in for the 2021-22 campaign, is worth US$2.875 million per season.
Montreal acquired Allen in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 2.
The 30-year-old Allen played 24 games with the Blues this past season and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage and two shutouts.
The Fredericton native also made five playoff appearances, registering a 2-1-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
The Blues selected Allen in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2008 NHL draft. He played 289 games with St. Louis, posting a 148-94-26 record, 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.