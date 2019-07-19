Jacob Trouba signs 7-year deal with Rangers
The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenceman Jacob Trouba, who they acquired from Winnipeg in a major off-season trade.
Defenceman, acquired from Winnipeg Jets in June, will make $8M per year
The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenceman Jacob Trouba, who they acquired from Winnipeg in a major off-season trade.
The deal reached Friday with Trouba, 25, is for seven years and $56 million US, with an $8 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season. He is expected to anchor the team's defence.
A 2012 first-round draft pick by the Jets, Trouba set career highs in points (50) and assists (42) last season.
A 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, Trouba is a workhorse defenceman especially adept at blocking shots. But the Rangers believe he has plenty of upside offensively.
For his six-year career, Trouba has 42 goals, 179 points and a plus-37 rating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.