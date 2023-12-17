Content
Hockey·ROUNDUP

Flames goaltender Markstrom back on active roster after being sidelined for 2 weeks

Calgary Flames starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom was taken off the injury reserve list and returned to the active roster on Sunday.

33-year-old has been out since breaking finger on Dec. 4

A men's goaltender drops to his knees to track the play.
Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) was added to the active roster on Sunday after being sidelined since Dec. 4 with a broken finger. (George Walker IV/AP Photo via The Canadian Press/File)

He had been sidelined since breaking a finger in practice on Dec. 4.

In a corresponding move, the Flames returned goaltender Dustin Wolf and defenceman Ilya Solovyov to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Before the injury, the 33-year-old Markstrom posted a 6-8-2 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage this season.

Wolf and Dan Vladar assumed the duties in goal during Markstrom's absence, and the Flames were 2-3-2 during the stretch.

Markstrom is 198-181-57 with 18 shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 14 seasons with the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Flames.

