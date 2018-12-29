U.S. star Jack Hughes to miss 2nd straight world junior start
The United States' world junior hockey team will be without star forward Jack Hughes for its Saturday night game against Sweden because of an undisclosed injury.
The United States' world junior hockey team will be without star forward Jack Hughes for its Saturday night game against Sweden.
U.S. coach Mike Hastings confirmed in the afternoon that the highly touted Hughes, who's projected to be one of the top players selected in the 2019 NHL draft, would sit out a second consecutive round-robin game with an injury.
Hastings did not discuss the nature of the injury, but said Hughes is progressing.
"He's getting better every day," Hastings said. "He's progressing every day and we're trying to make sure we're going to have him as healthy as he can be when we need him to be. Today's not that day."
The U.S. and Sweden both top Group B with six points through their first two games.
Hastings said Saturday night's matchup will be a tough test for his squad.
