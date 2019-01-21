Centre Jack Hughes tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings
Centre Jack Hughes and right-winger Kaapo Kakko are the top-ranked players on the NHL Central Scouting Bureau's mid-season rankings released on Monday.
17-year-old has 53 points in 27 games for American under-18 team
Centre Jack Hughes and right-winger Kaapo Kakko are the top-ranked players on the NHL Central Scouting Bureau's mid-season rankings released on Monday.
Hughes, from Orlando, Fla., is on the United States' development program's under-18 team is ranked No. 1 among North American skaters.
Kakko, from Turku, Finland, plays for Turun Palloseura in Finland's elite hockey league and was listed as the top international skater in NHL Central Scouting's rankings.
Hughes, 17, is averaging 1.96 points per game while leading the American under-18 team with 12 goals and 41 assists in 27 games this season.
Kakko scored Finland's gold medal-winning goal on Jan. 6 at the world junior championship after also winning gold with Finland at the 2018 under-18 world championship.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.