Sabres' Jack Eichel suspended 2 games for hit to head

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg.

Eichel was assessed a minor penalty for the illegal check in the second period of the Sabres' 3-0 loss at Colorado on Saturday. The suspension will cost him $107,527 US.

The 22-year-old centre has 25 goals and 47 assists in 65 games this season.

Eichel has been suspended for 2 games for his hit to the head of Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg. 0:30

Voracek gets same ban

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was also suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for interference against New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk.

Jake Voracek injures Johnny Boychuk with a hit. Boychuk tells him "I will get you" <a href="https://t.co/YDhon3hUxs">pic.twitter.com/YDhon3hUxs</a> —@BradyTrett

Voracek was assessed a major penalty for interference in the third period of the Flyers' 5-2 road victory over the Islanders on Saturday night. The suspension will cost him $88,710.

The 29-year-old Czech has 18 goals and 43 assists in 66 games this season.