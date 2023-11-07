Jack Campbell waived by Oilers 16 months after signing 5-year, $25M US deal

The Edmonton Oilers have placed struggling goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers and plan to assign him to their American Hockey League affiliate.

Campbell has a 1-4-0 record with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in five appearances this season.

The 31-year-old from Port Huron, Mich., has a 22-13-4 record with a 3.53 GAA and .886 save percentage since signing a five-year, $25-million US contract with Edmonton on July 13, 2022.

Campbell's likely demotion to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, provided he clears waivers, leaves Stuart Skinner as the clear No. 1 in Edmonton's goal.

But Skinner has struggled as well in 2023-24 with a 1-4-1 record, 3.99 GAA and .856 save percentage in seven appearances.

Skinner was in goal for Edmonton's 6-2 loss at Vancouver on Monday night, giving up six goals on 36 shots.

The move comes with the Oilers sitting second last in the Western Conference with a 2-8-1 record, ahead of only San Jose.

The Sharks, who were winless heading into a game against Philadelphia on Tuesday, host the Oilers on Thursday.