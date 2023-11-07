Jack Campbell waived by Oilers 16 months after signing 5-year, $25M US deal
NHL club plans to assign struggling goalie to AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.
The Edmonton Oilers have placed struggling goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers and plan to assign him to their American Hockey League affiliate.
Campbell has a 1-4-0 record with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in five appearances this season.
The 31-year-old from Port Huron, Mich., has a 22-13-4 record with a 3.53 GAA and .886 save percentage since signing a five-year, $25-million US contract with Edmonton on July 13, 2022.
Campbell's likely demotion to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, provided he clears waivers, leaves Stuart Skinner as the clear No. 1 in Edmonton's goal.
But Skinner has struggled as well in 2023-24 with a 1-4-1 record, 3.99 GAA and .856 save percentage in seven appearances.
Skinner was in goal for Edmonton's 6-2 loss at Vancouver on Monday night, giving up six goals on 36 shots.
The move comes with the Oilers sitting second last in the Western Conference with a 2-8-1 record, ahead of only San Jose.
The Sharks, who were winless heading into a game against Philadelphia on Tuesday, host the Oilers on Thursday.