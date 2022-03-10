Skip to Main Content
NHL

Maple Leafs goaltender Campbell out at least 2 weeks with rib injury

A rib injury will keep Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender Jack Campbell out of the lineup for at least two weeks.

Toronto recalls Källgren from Marlies, expects Mrazek to start against Coyotes Thursday

The Canadian Press ·
Jack Campbell of the Toronto Maple Leafs, seen here in action against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks with a rib injury. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

A rib injury will keep Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender Jack Campbell out of the lineup for at least two weeks.

Campbell made 26 saves in Toronto's 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday but did not practise on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have recalled Erik Källgren from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

The 25-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden sports a 15-8-1 record with a .904 save percentage in his first season with the Marlies.

Källgren is expected to backup Petr Mrazek in the Leafs' net Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now