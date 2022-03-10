Maple Leafs goaltender Campbell out at least 2 weeks with rib injury

A rib injury will keep Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender Jack Campbell out of the lineup for at least two weeks.

Campbell made 26 saves in Toronto's 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday but did not practise on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have recalled Erik Källgren from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

The 25-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden sports a 15-8-1 record with a .904 save percentage in his first season with the Marlies.

Källgren is expected to backup Petr Mrazek in the Leafs' net Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.