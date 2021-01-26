Jack Campbell out weeks with leg injury, says Maple Leafs coach Keefe
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out "weeks" after suffering a leg injury in Sunday's win at Calgary when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum.
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out "weeks" with a leg injury.
Campbell was hurt late in Toronto's 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum.
Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage so far this season.
Michael Hutchinson has been pencilled in to back up starter Frederik Andersen for the Leafs, who were set to finish a two-game series with Calgary on Tuesday night.
The Maple Leafs lost goaltender Aaron Dell to the waiver wire last week.
