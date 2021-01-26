Jack Campbell out weeks with leg injury, says Maple Leafs coach Keefe

Skip to Main Content
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out "weeks" after suffering a leg injury in Sunday's win at Calgary when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out "weeks" with a leg injury.

Campbell was hurt late in Toronto's 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum.

Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage so far this season.

Michael Hutchinson has been pencilled in to back up starter Frederik Andersen for the Leafs, who were set to finish a two-game series with Calgary on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs lost goaltender Aaron Dell to the waiver wire last week.

