Net loss: Kings backup goalie Jack Campbell tears meniscus in knee
Los Angeles turns to 3rd-stringer Peter Budaj with No. 1 Jonathan Quick also sidelined
Los Angeles Kings goalie Jack Campbell will be out for at least a month after surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee.
The Kings recalled goalie Cal Petersen from their American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario on Monday.
Campbell will be out for four to six weeks after getting hurt in a 1-0 loss to Calgary last Saturday.
The 26-year-old former first-round draft pick has played well in his first extensive NHL experience this season, going 5-7-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.
Standout rookie season
Petersen, 24, has played 10 games in his second season with the Reign and has a 2-3-1 record, 4.29 GAA and .881 save percentage.
In his first pro season a year ago, the former Notre Dame netminder posted 23 victories in 41 appearances and among AHL rookies ranked first in wins, fourth in GAA and fifth in save percentage.
1-2-0 under interim coach Desjardins
Quick is the winningest goalie in Kings history, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL post-season MVP in 2012.
The disappointing Kings are in last place in the Western Conference at 5-10-1 and have dropped two of three games under interim head coach Willie Desjardins, who took over from the fired John Stevens on Nov. 4.
Los Angeles hosts the 11-6-0 Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.