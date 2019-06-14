Islanders sign Jordan Eberle to 5-year extension
Forward Jordan Eberle agreed to a five-year contract that will keep him with the New York Islanders, the team announced on Friday.
29-year-old forward gets an AAV of $5.5M
Forward Jordan Eberle agreed to a five-year contract that will keep him with the New York Islanders, the team announced on Friday.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that it is worth $27.5 million US.
Eberle, 29, has 44 goals and 52 assists in 159 games over the past two seasons with the Islanders.
He also had four goals and five assists in eight playoff games this season.
Eberle, who spent his first seven seasons with Edmonton, has appeared in 666 NHL games and has tallied 209 goals and 269 assists in his career. The Oilers drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2008.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.