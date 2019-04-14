Islanders ride balanced attack to victory, putting Penguins on brink
4 different New York players score after Pittsburgh's Garrett Wilson strikes first
The New York Islanders are on the cusp of just their second playoff series win in more than a quarter-century.
Brock Nelson added his second goal of the playoffs and Leo Komarov scored the first post-season goal of his career for the Islanders, who have pushed the star-laden Penguins to the brink of elimination.
Garrett Wilson scored Pittsburgh's lone goal, a first-period deflection past Lehner that gave the Penguins just their second lead of the series.
It didn't last. Eberle tied it 28 seconds later and Nelson's wrist shot put New York in front to stay just 1:02 after Eberle's third playoff goal in as many games.
Stingy defence
Komarov's third-period goal gave the Islanders more than enough breathing room, and Anders Lee put the Penguins away with an empty-net goal with 1:28 remaining.
Pittsburgh needs a win in Game 4 on Tuesday to avoid being swept for the first time since the 2013 Eastern Conference finals against Boston.
Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan downplayed the idea his team was "desperate" while facing a 2-0 deficit for the first time in his highly successful tenure. He still opted to tinker with his lines in search of a spark, elevating Dominik Simon to the top line alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel and putting Jared McCann — who sat out Game 2 with a lower-body injury — on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.
Poised Lehner gets support
Oddly, it was the fourth line that gave the Penguins an early lift when Garrett Wilson redirected a shot from the point by Marcus Pettersson past Lehner 12:54 into the first.
Lehner made sure it was enough. Always seemingly in the right position, the 27-year-old never looked rattled. At one point he head-butted a loose puck out of danger, and New York's aggressive forecheck and responsible play in its own end made sure he didn't have to work too hard.
When Komarov's score 10:27 into the third extended the lead to two, the Islanders were firmly in control and Pittsburgh's post-season appearance inched closer to being the shortest of its 13-year run.
