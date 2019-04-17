Skip to Main Content
Penguins try to ruffle a Robin's feathers

Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist likely was trying to get under the skin of Robin Lehner when he dropped his gloves with the NY Islanders goaltender.

Hornqvist attempts to fight Islanders goalie in do-or-die Game 4

New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner exchanges punches with Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist during the second period in Game 4. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

It appears that desperation does inspire innovation.

That's one of the only ways to explain Patric Hornqvist trying to tangle with goalie Robin Lehner in the second period of Game 4 on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. 

With the Penguins facing elimination from the playoffs, the winger was pressing for a goal in New York's end, attempting to screen Lehner. The two began a shoving match, which included a few slashes from Lehner and resulted in Hornqvist dropping the gloves and attempting to initiate a fight.

After the referee stepped in to split the two up, Hornqvist was given four minutes for roughing, while Lehner received a two-minute slashing penalty. 

Hornqvist likely was trying to get under the skin of Lehner, who has been very impressive in the post-season — posting .951 save percentage entering Tuesday night's game. 

New York went on to win 3-1 to complete the series sweep of Pittsburgh. 

