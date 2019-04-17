Penguins try to ruffle a Robin's feathers

It appears that desperation does inspire innovation.

That's one of the only ways to explain Patric Hornqvist trying to tangle with goalie Robin Lehner in the second period of Game 4 on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

With the Penguins facing elimination from the playoffs, the winger was pressing for a goal in New York's end, attempting to screen Lehner. The two began a shoving match, which included a few slashes from Lehner and resulted in Hornqvist dropping the gloves and attempting to initiate a fight.

The Penguins veteran takes out his frustration on Islanders' goalie in Game 4. 1:00

After the referee stepped in to split the two up, Hornqvist was given four minutes for roughing, while Lehner received a two-minute slashing penalty.

Hornqvist likely was trying to get under the skin of Lehner, who has been very impressive in the post-season — posting .951 save percentage entering Tuesday night's game.

New York went on to win 3-1 to complete the series sweep of Pittsburgh.