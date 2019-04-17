Penguins try to ruffle a Robin's feathers
Hornqvist attempts to fight Islanders goalie in do-or-die Game 4
It appears that desperation does inspire innovation.
That's one of the only ways to explain Patric Hornqvist trying to tangle with goalie Robin Lehner in the second period of Game 4 on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.
With the Penguins facing elimination from the playoffs, the winger was pressing for a goal in New York's end, attempting to screen Lehner. The two began a shoving match, which included a few slashes from Lehner and resulted in Hornqvist dropping the gloves and attempting to initiate a fight.
After the referee stepped in to split the two up, Hornqvist was given four minutes for roughing, while Lehner received a two-minute slashing penalty.
Hornqvist likely was trying to get under the skin of Lehner, who has been very impressive in the post-season — posting .951 save percentage entering Tuesday night's game.
New York went on to win 3-1 to complete the series sweep of Pittsburgh.
