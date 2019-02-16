Islanders beat Oilers in last Brooklyn game of regular season

Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee scored in the third period, and the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Saturday night in the final game of the regular season at Barclays Center.

Ryan Pulock, Valtteri Filppula, and Brock Nelson also scored, and Devon Toews had two assists to help New York win for the fifth time in six games and improve to 21-5-2 in the last 28 games. Robin Lehner stopped 34 shots for his 18th win, moving to 14-3-1 since Dec. 18.

The Islanders moved to Brooklyn for the start of the 2015-16 season but have been splitting games between Barclays Center and their former home, the Nassau Coliseum, this season. New York's final 12 home games will be at the Coliseum.

If the Islanders, who lead the Metropolitan Division by five points over Washington, make the playoffs, their home games in the first round will also be on Long Island, with potential future rounds back in Brooklyn.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who have lost 10 of their last 11 (1-8-2). Mikko Koskinen finished with 19 saves while starting for the second straight night after Cam Talbot was traded to Philadelphia for Anthony Stolarz following the Oilers' 3-1 loss at Carolina on Friday.

Barzal pushed the Islanders' lead to 3-1 at 5:09 of the third as he tipped Toews' slap shot through traffic for his 17th.

Draisaitl pulled the Oilers back within one with a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Connor McDavid at 9:40. It was Draisaitl's 35th of the season and 11th in the last 10 games.

Lee sealed the win as he scored from the right side with 2:16 left for his 19th off a pass from Leo Komarov. Nelson added an empty-net goal 32 seconds later for his 18th.

New York got its 35th win in its 59th game, matching its total from last season when the Islanders finished 35-37-10.

After a scoreless first period, Pulock gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead with a one-timer from the left circle, beating Koskinen on a power play over his left shoulder for his sixth at 3:02 of the second. It was Pulock's third goal in five games.

Lehner kept Edmonton off the scoreboard with a stellar save on Oscar Klefbom from the left side on a rebound of a slap shot by Sam Gagner about 8 1/2 minutes into the middle period.

Koskinen had a nice sliding save with his blocker on Tom Kuhnhackl in front a minute later.

Filppula made it 2-0 as he deflected Nick Leddy's shot from the left point up high over Koskinen's glove for his 12th with 6½ minutes left in the period.

Nugent-Hopkins pulled the Oilers within one as he deflected Kris Russell's shot past Lehner for his 18th with 2.3 seconds to go in the second.