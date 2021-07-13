Skip to Main Content
NHL

Interim no more: Ducharme rewarded for Canadiens' electric Cup final run

Dominique Ducharme has been officially named the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after leading the club on an electric playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup final.

Joliette, Que. native agrees to 3-year contract extension

The Canadian Press ·
Dominique Ducharme, second from right, was promoted to the role of interim head coach in February after the Habs struggled under former head coach Claude Julien. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Dominique Ducharme has been officially named the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after leading the club on an electric playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup final.

The Canadiens have announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

The 48-year-old was promoted to the role of interim head coach on Feb. 24 after the struggling Canadiens fired former head coach Claude Julien.

While the Habs were the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the playoffs, they caught fire in the post-season.

Montreal came from 3-1 down to beat the favoured Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, then swept Winnipeg in the North Division final.

They then knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the semifinal before losing in five to defending champion Tampa Bay in the Cup final.

Ducharme joined the Canadiens' coaching staff on April 27, 2018. The native of Joliette, Que., previously spent 10 seasons coaching in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

WATCH | Colton's goal clinches Game 5, Stanley Cup for Lightning:

Lightning edge Habs to earn 2nd straight Stanley Cup title

Sports

6 days ago
2:14
Tampa Bay blanks Montreal 1-0 in Game 4 to claim their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history. 2:14
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now