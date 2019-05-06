Russian forward Ilya Mikheyev signs with Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Russian forward Ilya Mikheyev to a one-year entry level contract.
24-year-old played in KHL last 4 years
The 24-year-old had 23 goals and 22 assists in 62 games for Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League this past season. He added four goals and seven assists in 13 playoff games.
In 224 career KHL games, all with Avangard, Mikheyev has 62 goals and 60 assists for 122 points.
Mikheyev played for Russia at the 2018 world championship, recording one goal and three assists in eight games.
He has been named to Russia's 30-man roster in advance of this year's world championship, which starts Friday in Slovakia.
