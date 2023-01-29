Content
Canucks winger Mikheyev shut down for season, needs surgery for torn ACL

The Vancouver Canucks have shut down forward Ilya Mikheyev for the season, months after the right-winger suffered a serious knee injury.

Scored 13 goals and 28 points while wearing brace after suffering injury in pre-season

Gemma Karstens-Smith · The Canadian Press ·
Male hockey player pictured watching opposing player during NHL game.
Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev will have surgery this week for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Team medical staff have been taping the knee and Mikheyev has played with a brace since the pre-season. (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The Vancouver Canucks have shut down Ilya Mikheyev for the season, months after the right-winger suffered a serious knee injury.

General manager Patrik Allvin announced Friday the 28-year-old forward will undergo surgery next week for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He said Mikheyev suffered the injury in the team's first pre-season game back on Sept. 25.

"Credit to Ilya," Allvin said. "[He's] been playing on basically one knee and our medical staff [have been] preparing him for all the games up to this point. I think that shows a lot about Ilya's character and will to play for the Vancouver Canucks here."

Mikheyev was originally listed as week-to-week, missed the team's first three games of the regular season, then went on to make 45 appearances, amassing 13 goals and 15 assists.

He scored in his final appearance of the campaign Friday, a 5-2 Canucks victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The goal marked his 100th NHL point (49 goals, 51 assists).

Tears rimmed Mikheyev's eyes as he spoke with reporters Friday night.

"Tough moment," he said.

WATCH | Pettersson, Horvat lead Canucks past Blue Jackets on Friday:

Pettersson, Horvat lead Canucks past Blue Jackets

2 days ago
Duration 0:43
Vancouver beats Columbus 5-2, Elias Pettersson scores twice and Bo Horvat records a career-high four assists.

Key contributor

Mikheyev described the injury as an "almost complete" tear. Medical staff have been taping the knee and he's been playing with a brace, but the athlete admitted his speed has suffered this season.

"It's not about pain. It's more about like power," he said.

Mikheyev has been a big part of the Canucks lineup this season, said Elias Pettersson, who has often centred a line featuring Mikheyev and left-winger Andrei Kuzmenko.

"It sucks," Pettersson said. "He works hard and obviously, ever since he came here, has been great for us. So, it's very unfortunate, but I mean, you've got to think of the future, too, and be ready."

A native of Omsk, Russia, Mikheyev signed a four-year, $19-million US contract with Vancouver as a free agent last summer. He previously played three seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Allvin said the six-foot-two, 192-pound forward wanted to continue playing despite the injury.

"Our medical staff did a tremendous job here preparing him and we felt that at this point, this will be in the timeline to start to train again," the GM said.

"It needed a surgery. You're basically playing on one knee here and it speaks highly about his pain tolerance and what he's willing to do."

Allvin added that he expects Mikheyev to be ready for training camp next fall.

