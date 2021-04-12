Potential NHL trade targets Iafallo, Laughton remain with Kings, Flyers

Forward Alex Iafallo has agreed to a four-year, $16-million US contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Monday for the speedy Iafallo, one of the best recent additions to a struggling franchise.

In Philadelphia, forward Scott Laughton signed a five-year contract extension with the Flyers worth $15 million, the team announced.

Iafallo was featured in recent trade rumours because of his pending status as an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the Kings finally locked him down as a key part of their new core.

"We were 100 per cent committed to getting [Iafallo's contract] done," Blake said. "We've been focused on building a group in here, and Alex has been part of that group. He's come in and been very effective, very reliable, a system-type player that constantly is a real good pro. We want to make sure we're taking care of the good hockey players, the guys that are going to fit and go forward with us."

Iafallo was an undrafted free agent when the Kings signed him in April 2017 after four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, where he became a first-team All-American.

Iafallo played his way onto the Kings' opening night roster to start the 2017-18 season, and the upstate New York native scored 25 points in 75 games as a rookie.

Iafallo's role and scoring totals have grown over the past four seasons as he recorded 52 goals and 74 assists in 266 career games.

Further disassembling of long-remaining core

He has 11 goals and 25 points as the third-leading scorer this season for the Kings, who are likely to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Only Kings captain Anze Kopitar averages more ice time among Los Angeles' forwards than Iafallo (20:09).

"I want to be part of something special going forward here, and that's why I wanted to stay," Iafallo said. "I've loved it since I got here. Just a great organization, great players. We can do something special. … It's definitely stressful going through that, seeing if you're going to get traded. I sat down before games and just thought about hockey and what I needed to do on the ice."

Los Angeles traded veteran power forward Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh on Sunday night for two mid-round conditional draft picks, further disassembling the long-remaining core of its two Stanley Cup championship teams in 2012 and 2014.

Laughton, 26, has recorded 17 points on seven goals and 10 assists in 38 games this season. He was playing in the final season of a two-year, $4.6 million contract he signed in July 2019.

"I love it here in Philly. I love the staff here. I love the guys here," Laughton said. "I'm focused on coming to work every day and trying to get better and push the pace a little bit and get a playoff spot."

Laughton has collected 123 points (51 goals, 72 assists) in 359 career NHL regular-season games since being drafted 20th overall by the Flyers in 2012.

