Potential NHL trade targets Iafallo, Laughton remain with Kings, Flyers
Forwards agree to multi-year extensions on deadline day
Forward Alex Iafallo has agreed to a four-year, $16-million US contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.
In Philadelphia, forward Scott Laughton signed a five-year contract extension with the Flyers worth $15 million, the team announced.
Iafallo was featured in recent trade rumours because of his pending status as an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the Kings finally locked him down as a key part of their new core.
"We were 100 per cent committed to getting [Iafallo's contract] done," Blake said. "We've been focused on building a group in here, and Alex has been part of that group. He's come in and been very effective, very reliable, a system-type player that constantly is a real good pro. We want to make sure we're taking care of the good hockey players, the guys that are going to fit and go forward with us."
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps a tame NHL trade deadline:
Iafallo was an undrafted free agent when the Kings signed him in April 2017 after four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, where he became a first-team All-American.
Iafallo's role and scoring totals have grown over the past four seasons as he recorded 52 goals and 74 assists in 266 career games.
Further disassembling of long-remaining core
He has 11 goals and 25 points as the third-leading scorer this season for the Kings, who are likely to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Only Kings captain Anze Kopitar averages more ice time among Los Angeles' forwards than Iafallo (20:09).
"I want to be part of something special going forward here, and that's why I wanted to stay," Iafallo said. "I've loved it since I got here. Just a great organization, great players. We can do something special. … It's definitely stressful going through that, seeing if you're going to get traded. I sat down before games and just thought about hockey and what I needed to do on the ice."
Los Angeles traded veteran power forward Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh on Sunday night for two mid-round conditional draft picks, further disassembling the long-remaining core of its two Stanley Cup championship teams in 2012 and 2014.
"I love it here in Philly. I love the staff here. I love the guys here," Laughton said. "I'm focused on coming to work every day and trying to get better and push the pace a little bit and get a playoff spot."
Laughton has collected 123 points (51 goals, 72 assists) in 359 career NHL regular-season games since being drafted 20th overall by the Flyers in 2012.
WATCH | 9 most memorable deadline day deals in 90 seconds:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?