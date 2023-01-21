Hurricanes' Pacioretty suffers 2nd Achilles tear
34-year-old had surgery over summer after initial tear of right Achilles tendon
Carolina Hurricanes winger Max Pacioretty has suffered a second tear of his right Achilles tendon, the team said Friday.
Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve after he was hurt late in the third period of Thursday night's win over Minnesota.
Pacioretty went down with 19.3 seconds left in the game while he had control of the puck near the goal and the boards. He pulled up as he tried to change directions and grabbed at the back of his lower right leg.
He had to be helped to the locker room while putting no weight on the leg.
"Not in very good spirits, as you know," coach Rod Brind'Amour said of Pacioretty on Friday. "He's getting checked out today. ... It's kind of what you would expect."
The Hurricanes acquired Pacioretty from Vegas in a July trade in hopes of him filling a need as a wing scoring option. He made his season debut on Jan. 5 and played five games for Carolina, scoring three goals.
