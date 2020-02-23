Skip to Main Content
Hurricanes roll out carpet for David Ayres with home game invite
NHL·New

Hurricanes roll out carpet for David Ayres with home game invite

The Carolina Hurricanes aren't done with David Ayers just yet. On Sunday, the Hurricanes announced that Ayers will be present for their home game Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.

Caroline to welcome emergency goalie hero on Tuesday against Dallas

The Canadian Press ·
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and Hurricanes centre Martin Necas (88) speak to Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres as he takes the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press )

The Carolina Hurricanes aren't done with David Ayres just yet.

Ayres , a 42-year-old former Zamboni driver for the AHL's Toronto Marlies, was forced to be Carolina's emergency goalie for its road game Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ayres, of Whitby, Ont., stopped eight-of-10 shots he faced in his NHL debut, helping the Hurricanes capture a 6-3 victory.

Afterward, he was named the game's first star. Ayres came into the game in the second period after injuries to regular netminders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek.

On Sunday, the Hurricanes announced that Ayres will be present for their home game Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.

"See you Tuesday, Davey!" the club said on its Twitter account. 

After the win over Toronto, the Hurricanes provided a video of Ayres being showered by Carolina players when he came into the team's dressing room. And head coach Rod Brind'Amour praised both Ayres and his team for their efforts.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.