Hurricanes roll out carpet for David Ayres with home game invite
Caroline to welcome emergency goalie hero on Tuesday against Dallas
The Carolina Hurricanes aren't done with David Ayres just yet.
Ayres , a 42-year-old former Zamboni driver for the AHL's Toronto Marlies, was forced to be Carolina's emergency goalie for its road game Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ayres, of Whitby, Ont., stopped eight-of-10 shots he faced in his NHL debut, helping the Hurricanes capture a 6-3 victory.
Afterward, he was named the game's first star. Ayres came into the game in the second period after injuries to regular netminders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek.
On Sunday, the Hurricanes announced that Ayres will be present for their home game Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.
"See you Tuesday, Davey!" the club said on its Twitter account.
After the win over Toronto, the Hurricanes provided a video of Ayres being showered by Carolina players when he came into the team's dressing room. And head coach Rod Brind'Amour praised both Ayres and his team for their efforts.
