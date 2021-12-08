Hurricanes defenceman Cole fined $5,000 US for kneeing Jets forward Scheifele
Incident did not result in injury for Winnipeg forward
Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Ian Cole was fined US$5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.
It was the third announcement by the league's Department of Player Safety this week on kneeing infractions, and all involved the Jets.
Cole was given a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing Scheifele in the third period of Carolina's 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.
Scheifele was not hurt on the play. The fine is the maximum allowable amount under the collective bargaining agreement.
WATCH | Hurricanes' Cole gets ejected for kneeing Jets' Scheifele:
On Monday, Winnipeg defenceman Neal Pionk was given a two-game suspension for kneeing Toronto defenceman Rasmus Sandin in a game last Sunday.
Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was handed a six-game ban on Tuesday for kneeing Pionk in the same game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?