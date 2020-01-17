Hurricanes' all-star Dougie Hamilton suffers broken leg
Fellow Carolina defenceman Jaccob Slavin named as all-star replacement
Carolina Hurricanes all-star defenceman Dougie Hamilton has a broken bone in his left leg.
The Hurricanes said team doctors are evaluating the 26-year-old Hamilton and a recovery timeline will be known later Friday.
Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games this season. That ranked tied for second in goals and fourth in points (40) for all NHL defencemen. He was a week away from attending his first NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.
1st all-star appearance for Slavin
Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin has been named as Hamilton's replacement on the Metropolitan Division team for the upcoming NHL all-star game.
The all-star appearance will be the first for Slavin, who has recorded 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) and a plus-26 rating in 47 games this season.
Slavin will also participate in the all-star skills competition on Jan. 24 in St. Louis. The all-star game is Jan. 25.
The 25-year-old has collected 137 points (27 goals, 110 assists) and a plus-51 rating in 356 career games since being selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL draft.
With files from Field Level Media
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.