Hurricanes' all-star Dougie Hamilton suffers broken leg

Carolina Hurricanes all-star defenceman Dougie Hamilton has a broken bone in his left leg.

The team announced Friday that Hamilton suffered a broken fibula in Thursday night's loss at Columbus. He was hurt in the second period while chasing down a puck along the wall in the neutral zone when he was tangled up with Columbus' Kevin Stenlund. He fell awkwardly with his leg bent underneath him. He didn't return to the game.

The Hurricanes said team doctors are evaluating the 26-year-old Hamilton and a recovery timeline will be known later Friday.

Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games this season. That ranked tied for second in goals and fourth in points (40) for all NHL defencemen. He was a week away from attending his first NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

1st all-star appearance for Slavin

Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin has been named as Hamilton's replacement on the Metropolitan Division team for the upcoming NHL all-star game.

The all-star appearance will be the first for Slavin, who has recorded 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) and a plus-26 rating in 47 games this season.

Slavin will also participate in the all-star skills competition on Jan. 24 in St. Louis. The all-star game is Jan. 25.

The 25-year-old has collected 137 points (27 goals, 110 assists) and a plus-51 rating in 356 career games since being selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL draft.