How to watch Hockey Night in Canada on CBC this season

Starting this season, the prime digital viewing destination for Hockey Night in Canada on CBC will be CBC Gem, the national public broadcaster's streaming service.

With the focus shifting to the CBC Gem platform, CBC will no longer be streaming Hockey Night in Canada games directly on cbcsports.ca or the CBC Sports app.

CBC Gem is available for free as an app for iOS/iPadOS (iPhone and iPad), tvOS (Apple TV), Android (phones and tablets), Android TV (NVIDIA Shield and select Smart TVs), Fire TV (Amazon Fire TV Stick and select Smart TVs), Samsung Smart TVs (select models), LG Smart TVs (select models), Xbox (One/S/X). And we are pleased to announce the recent launch of CBC Gem on Roku.

Gem is also accessible on PC or Mac via web browser at gem.cbc.ca — please note: you may experience issues streaming on other operating systems (Linux, Chrome OS). You may also experience issues accessing Gem on Smart TV and gaming console web browsers. If you wish to stream CBC content to your television from a mobile device, this can be achieved via Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast.

The first Hockey Night in Canada broadcast is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild in the opening game of the doubleheader, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Edmonton Oilers for the second game.