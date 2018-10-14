Bo Horvat leads Canucks past Panthers
Vancouver loses rookie Elias Pettersson in 3rd period
Bo Horvat scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.
Antoine Roussel and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, and Anders Nilsson stopped 24 shots.
Horvat gave the Canucks their first lead when he took a nifty pass from Sven Baertschi in the left circle and sent a one-timer in at 6:11 of the final period.
Pettersson tied the score 1-1 on a power-play goal with 5:12 left in the period as his wrister from the right circle beat Reimer. Pettersson tied the Canucks' franchise record with a five-game point streak to start a career, but was forced to leave the game in the third period.
The 19-year-old was taken hard into the end boards, then slammed to the ice by Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson and needed assistance from the trainers to the locker-room.
There was no immediate update from the team on his status and Matheson wasn't penalized on the play.
Watch the play that sent Pettersson to the locker room:
Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who remain winless through three games. James Reimer made 27 saves.
With the score tied 1-1, Trocheck put the Panthers ahead on a shot from the right circle the got past Nilsson on the glove side with 2:40 left in the second.
Less than a minute later, Roussel was awarded a penalty shot after he was hooked by Bogdan Kiselevich. Roussel beat Reimer on the glove side at with 1:45 left to tie the score 2-2.
Huberdeau gave Florida a 1-0 lead with 7:29 left in the second when he poked in his own rebound.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.