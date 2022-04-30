Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada?

CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 4 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's your guide on how to watch.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.