Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada?

CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

This Saturday, the Boston Bruins face the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their series at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's your guide on how to watch.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the links below to watch on desktop and mobile web.