Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games?

CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host Chicago at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's your guide on how to watch.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the links below to watch on desktop and mobile web.