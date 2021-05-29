Hockey Night in Canada: Vegas vs. Colorado
Watch live on television and online as the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their second-round 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 1 begins Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.