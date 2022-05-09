Skip to Main Content
Hockey Night in Canada·Coming Up

Hockey Night in Canada: Rangers vs. Penguins, Game 4

Watch live on television and online as the New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.

Live coverage of Game 4 begins Monday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Watch live on television and online on Monday at 7 p.m. ET as the New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.

Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now