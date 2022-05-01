Hockey Night in Canada: Penguins vs. Rangers, Game 1
Watch live on television and online as the New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 1 begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
