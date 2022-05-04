Hockey Night in Canada: Kings vs. Oilers, Game 2
Live coverage of Game 2 begins Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET as the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.