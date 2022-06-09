Hockey Night in Canada: Lightning vs. Rangers, Game 5
Live coverage of Game 5 begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET as the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference final series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.