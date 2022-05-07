Hockey Night in Canada: Flames vs. Stars, Game 3
Watch live on television and online as the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 3 begins Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET as the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.