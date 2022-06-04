Hockey Night in Canada: Avalanche vs. Oilers, Game 3
Watch live on television and online as the Edmonton Oilers host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference final on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 3 begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET as the Edmonton Oilers host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference final series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.