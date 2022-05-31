Hockey Night in Canada: Oilers vs. Avalanche, Game 1
Watch live on television and online as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference final on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 1 begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference final series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.