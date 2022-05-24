Hockey Night in Canada: Flames vs. Oilers, Game 4
Watch live on television and online as the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 4 begins Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Tuesday 9:30 p.m. ET as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.