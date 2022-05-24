Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey Night in Canada: Flames vs. Oilers, Game 4

Watch live on television and online as the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.

Live coverage of Game 4 begins Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.

