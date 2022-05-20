Hockey Night in Canada: Oilers vs. Flames, Game 2
Watch live on television and online as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames in Game 2 of their 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 2 begins Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.