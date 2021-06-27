Hockey Night in Canada: Montreal vs. Tampa Bay
Watch live on television and online as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 1 begins Monday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Monday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.