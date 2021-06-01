Hockey Night in Canada: Bruins vs. NY Islanders
Watch live on television and online as the Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 6 begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.