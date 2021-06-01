Skip to Main Content
Hockey Night in Canada: Montreal vs. Winnipeg

Watch live on television and online as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs on Hockey Night in Canada.

Live coverage of Game 1 begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

