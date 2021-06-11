Hockey Night in Canada: Montreal vs. Vegas
Live coverage of Game 1 begins Monday at 9 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Monday at 9 p.m. ET as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.