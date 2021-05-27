Hockey Night in Canada: Minnesota vs. Vegas
Watch live on television and online as the Minnesota Wild take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of their first-round 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 7 begins Friday at 9 p.m. ET
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.