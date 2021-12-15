Hockey Night in Canada: Senators vs. Flyers
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Ottawa Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Ottawa Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.