Hockey Night in Canada: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Buffalo Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Buffalo Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.