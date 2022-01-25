Hockey Day in Canada: Ducks vs. Senators
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET as the Anaheim Ducks visit the Ottawa Senators on Hockey Day in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.