Hockey Night in Canada·Live

Hockey Night in Canada: Blues vs. Flames

Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET as the St. Louis Blues visit the Calgary Flames on Hockey Night in Canada.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET as the Calgary Flames host the St. Louis Blues on Hockey Night in Canada.

Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.

