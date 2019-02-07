Coming Up
Hockey Day in Canada: Celebrating the Game
Watch coverage of Hockey Day in Canada with our free live stream or tune in to CBC-TV.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Watch coverage of Hockey Day In Canada with our free live stream or tune in to CBC-TV.
Action begins from Swift Current, Sask., Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.